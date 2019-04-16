OMAK – The Wenatchee Valley College at Omak Foundation is raffling a vacation package worth $2,000.
Tickets sales are limited to 200.
The drawing is in conjunction with Colville Travel Tours. Details about the drawing date have not been announced.
Tickets may be purchased from the foundation, Wilson Woolschlager, Livia Millard, Arnie Marchand, Jennifer Short, Roni Holder-Diefenbach, Kristi O’Neill, Kay Sibley, Mike Sibley, Kim Freel, Chris Freel, Teresa Myers, The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle, VIP Insurance, Magoo’s Restaurant and Rancho Chico.
