OMAK – A three-performance series, starting with a return performance of Supaman, is planned year by the Omak Performing Arts Center Foundation.
Supaman will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4; Farewell Angelina at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, and The Coats at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. All will be in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
Supaman, a Native American dancer and innovative hip hop artist, has dedicated his life to empowering youth and educating listeners with a message of hope through his personal experiences with music and dance, and sharing parts of his childhood experiences with a moving conversation with the audience, according to the foundation.
His inspirational video “Why” has been viewed by more than two million people on YouTube. He has won MTV’s new artist of the week, Aboriginal People Music Choice award, and has won the Native American Music Award and seven Tuney awards.
As member of the Apsaalooke Nation, lives in Montana and travels extensively to share his message through dance and music. He was born in Seattle and grew up in Crow Agency. He describes himself as a “fancy dancer, DJ, producer, emcee, flute player, motivational speaker and comedian all in one artist.”
All-female country group Farewell Angelina will perform in the second concert.
The group, named after a Bob Dylan song, features four vocalists, dynamic song writers and accomplished multi-instrumentalists.
“Their blend of heart-stopping harmonies over blazing double violins and guitars has earned soaring praise across the board,” said the foundation.
The group has performed in Nice, France, and Spain this month, and released a new album Sept. 4.
Another returning group is The Coats, which will perform in a pre-Christmas show.
“The Coats wowed our PAC audience when they were here,” said the announcement. “We are delighted to have their return this year to help start the holiday celebrations with music and laughter. Their intensely arranged yet hilarious interactive performance blends music and comedy so seamlessly that there is no event, stage or function of any size that they don't leave stunned.”
Tickets are on sale for all three shows.
