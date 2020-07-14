OMAK – Four area students have received $1,000 scholarships through the Okanogan County ecology scholarship program.
Recipients are Stella Gitchos, Twisp; Hailey Shiflett, Okanogan; Andrea Bevan-Church, Conconully, and David Ray, Oroville.
They were selected by the six-member ecology scholarship team with help from a screening committee, based on their commitment to and activities toward building a sustainable environment.
