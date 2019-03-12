OMAK – Four Omak High School FFA students have qualified to receive their state FFA degrees.
A sifting process was March 9.
New FFA degree qualifiers are Evan Porter, Simon McCune, Sofia Fletcher and Riata Marchant.
They will attend the state FFA Convention May 8-13 for final confirmation, said Omak FFA adviser Elaine Lewis.
Marchant is one of four finalists for the Star Farmer in ag placement honor.
She’s also the state winner in small animal care and production entrepreneurship proficiency, and also qualified for national competition with her rabbit supervised agricultural experience.
Kelsey Vejarska is the state winner in beef production entrepreneurship proficiency and has qualified for national competition. Her application will be forwarded for consideration in August.
Both will receive $250 from national sponsors, Lewis said.
Marchant placed seconded in equine production placement and Kacie Vejraska placed second in diversified ag production placement. Each will receive a cash award and recognition at state convention in May.
