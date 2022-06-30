Folks in Okanogan and Ferry counties plan a variety of parades, festivities and fireworks displays for the Fourth of July weekend.
By town, activities include:
Brewster
A parade, vendors and fireworks are planned July 4 by the Brewster Chamber of Commerce.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Legion Park and will end at Columbia Cove Park. Parade lineup is at 9:30 a.m., and applications are available on the Brewster Chamber of Commerce website, https://www.brewsterwachamber.com/4th-of-july-parade-form .
Along with the parade, there will be vendors at Columbia Cove Park all day. Food vendors will sell a variety of items, from kettle corn to ice cream, and there will also be a craft booth.
Vendor applications are available on the Brewster Chamber of Commerce website: https://www.brewsterwachamber.com/july4festival-vendor-application or at the chamber office at the Brewster Senior Center.
The fireworks show is set to take place at the park soccer field at dark.
More information is available from the chamber, 509-593-0771.
Chesaw
A dance is planned July 2, with games, a parade and the 80th rodeo on Monday, July 4. (See sports section for details.)
Conconully
The Independence Day celebration will be July 2 and features a parade, duck race, car show and activities for the whole family.
The day starts with a judged car show featuring an assortment of both classic and antique cars. The show begins at 9 a.m. and runs for about two hours. There’s no entry fee, but registration is required.
A silent auction will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the community hall on Main Street.
The parade starts at 1 p.m. with a lineup at noon on Lottie Avenue. No pre-registration is required, although entries must line up to have information taken.
Music in Conconully State Park will follow the parade, as will food and craft vendors on Main Street throughout the day.
The duck race begins at 5 p.m. An entry fee will be charged.
“Always a fun time in Conconully. Make sure to come out and enjoy the day,” said Mayor Sam Martin.
Grand Coulee
Festival of America will be a single day this year, July 4, but still will include a vendor fair, live entertainment, the Laser Light Show and fireworks display.
The vendor fair runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the park just below Grand Coulee Dam on the Grant County side of the Columbia River.
Entertainers are Jerry Lee Raines, 2 p.m.; Hometown Hooligans, 5 p.m., and Jesse Quandt, 7:30 p.m.
The Laser Light Show starts at 10 p.m. on the face of the dam; fireworks will be set off from atop the dam at 10:30 p.m.
Republic
Republic Chamber of Commerce will host a bring-your-own picnic at noon July 4 in Patterson Park.
That evening, Tiffany’s Resort and the Curlew Lake Association will host a lighted boat parade on the lake at 7 p.m.
Twisp
Leading up to Independence Day is the July 2-3 Twisp River Music Festival at Twisp River Tap House, 201 N. Methow Valley Highway.
The event starts at noon each day; there’s no cover charge. Participating musicians are Rojer Arnold, MakeUp Sax, Sebastian Gable, Crunk Monks, Jack Maybe Project and Polyrhythmic’s Unsinkable Heavies.
A pig roast, barbecue and other specials will be offered.
The event is a benefit for Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance Methow Chapter.
Methow Valley’s annual Fourth of July parade will begin at 11 a.m. July 4 in downtown Twisp. This year’s theme is superheroes.
The parade will head north on Glover Street from TwispWorks, 502 S. Glover St., until the dead end at Twisp Avenue. It will then take a right on Twisp Avenue until Lincoln Street and then another right to return to TwispWorks.
Anyone is welcome to join the parade, say organiers. Forms must be turned in by July 1, and can be submitted online at https://twispwa.com/4th-of-july-parade-application-form/, or mailed to the Twisp Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 686, Twisp, WA 98856, after printing the form at https://twispwa.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/July4_ApplicationForm-1.pdf .
Pedestrians, bikes and cars will stage at the TwispWorks campus, while floats, boats, and trucks will line up on Lincoln Street facing south toward TwispWorks. Horse riders are to meet in the parking lot behind Hank’s Harvest Foods and will later travel to the Methow Valley Eagles and cross Highway 20 at Glover Street at around 10:50 a.m. to lead the parade.
After the parade, the Methow Arts Fest will return after a two-year break. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Twisp River Park on North Lincoln Street.
Admission will be charged of those 12 and older; children 11 and under may enter for free.
Entertainment will include The Dusty 45s, Never Come Down and Manuela Horn, also known as the Austrian Amazon, who is a dancer, yodeler and comedian.
Several hands-on art making booths include a costume and photo station, rock painting, tie dye and more. Also planned is a pie-eating contest, artist demonstrations and field games.
Local food vendors will include FORK food truck, Taco Bahia, Mountain Meals and Catering and Blue Star Coffee Roasters. A beer garden will serve chilled Old Schoolhouse Brewery beer on tap, plus wine, and gin and tonic.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/methow-arts-fest-2022-tickets-362222395937.
