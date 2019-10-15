OMAK — Patients lined up outside the doors hours before opening, in order to receive services at a free dental clinic Sept. 13 and 15 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church
The free dental clinic was initiated by Dr. Adrian Tomarere, of Brewster Dental.
“Since so many adults do not have dental insurance, many in our community need the help,” Tomarere said.
In both 2018 and 2019, Tomarere enlisted the help of the non-profit organization Caring Hands Worldwide, which provided the equipment and supplies that temporarily transformed the Omak Adventist Christian School gymnasium into a dental clinic capable of providing X-rays, cleanings, fillings and extractions.
During the two-day event, a total of nine dentists and three hygienists volunteered.
Local dental professionals donated their services. Those include Dr. Merlin Ekvall of Merlin Ekvall Orthodontics, Dr. Rob Nau of Family Dentistry, and Dr. Brooke Chase of Chase Family Dentistry, all with practices in Okanogan; Dr. Adrian Tomarere of Brewster Dental, Dr. Merle Loudon (retired) of Omak, and Jessica Russel (hygienist) of Oroville.
Local members and friends of the Omak Seventh-day Adventist church became clinic staff, doing jobs such as nurse pre-screening, dental assisting, sterilization and patient coordination.
Diana Rosas offered free haircuts, and other volunteers offered health assessments
Patients were escorted to the various clinic stations by youth volunteers—members of the Omak Appaloosas Pathfinder Club.
After their procedures, each patient received a gift bag of books and health information.
“Their mouths might have been full of gauze from their extractions, but they would come out beaming” said Dave Saulsbury, who staffed the final station.
Okanogan resident David Rumbolz said he had been living with dental pain for years. During his visit to the free dental clinic in 2018, he had 17 teeth extracted- which was life-changing.
Not only was his constant pain eliminated, but his physical health drastically improved once his decayed teeth were gone.
This year, Rumbolz was thrilled to give back. After receiving an early-morning dental procedure himself, he donned a blue gown—and stayed to volunteer as a dental assistant.
“I think the dental clinic is a really fabulous thing,” Rumbolz said. “It is hitting where people really need help. It turned my life around.”
One patient even left a note stating, “thank you so much for being here. (It is) much needed around here. I’ve been waiting one year for dental help.”
In all, this year’s clinic provided free dental procedures to 135 residents.
