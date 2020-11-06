WENATCHEE – Several free, online events are planned this month by the Wenatchee Valley College campus life office.
Details, registration and Zoom links for all events can be found at wvc.edu/CampusLifeEvents.
This week is Fall Runway week. WVC Student Senate is hosting a virtual Fall Runway event on Instagram with three different categories: Casual back-to-school outfit, casual fall and fall extravaganza formal outfit.
Students can register and submit photos on the campus life events website.
Nov. 12 brings a Native Heritage Month observation featuring author Tommy Orange.
WVC and NCW Libraries present the bestselling and award-winning author of “There There.” Orange will speak and then take live questions from the audience.
Those interested are asked to register in advance at ncwlibraries.org.
Nov. 18 is a FAFSA/WASFA night. Students and their families can get help in English or Spanish with filling out FAFSA or WASFA financial aid applications from WVC experts.
Nov. 20 brings a scholarship workshop. WVC students can attend a virtual scholarship workshop on how to apply for WVC scholarships, hosted by TRIO Student Support Services.
A Dia de los Muertos celebration was Nov. 2.
WVC will not have classes Nov. 11, Veterans Day, or Nov. 25-27, Thanksgiving break.
With a few exceptions, WVC classes are online because of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.