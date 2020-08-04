OMAK – More than 800 boxes of produce were given away Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 910 Engh Road.
Chelan Fresh donated apples, potatoes and onions to the church, which passed on the produce to communities throughout Washington, said Omak Ward spokeswoman Melanie Gillespie.
Each 20-pound box contained nine pounds of apples, eight pounds of potatoes and three pounds of onions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.