COLVILLE — Free trees will be given away this weekend under a Colville National Forest program.
The forest joined with Dishman Hills Conservancy, Stevens County Conservation District and U.S. Department of Agriculture Coeur d’Alene Nursery for the program.
Trees will be given away from 9 a.m. to noon May 22 at Three Rivers Ranger District, 255 W. 11th Ave., Kettle Falls; Republic Ranger District, 650 E. Delaware Ave., Republic, and Tonasket Ranger District, 1 W. Winesap, Tonasket. Other sites in northeast Washington also will have trees.
Along with tree plugs, people can receive Smokey Bear bags containing fire safety information and educational flyers. Most of the trees are white pines, although some ponderosa pines and western larch will be included.
Those picking up trees are asked to wear masks.
