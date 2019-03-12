COULEE DAM – A production of “The Frog Prince” will be staged March 16 at Lake Roosevelt High School, 505 Crest Drive.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre production features kindergarten through 12th grade children from the area.
Show times are 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Auditions for the show are March 11.
