OMAK – A fundraiser for Omak Stampede Queen Shelby White is planned for March 28.
The event runs from 5-9:30 p.m. at the Omak Elks Lodge, 110 S. Ash St. Admission will be charged.
A spaghetti dinner, and live and silent auctions are planned.
Proceeds go to help White with her travels around the Northwest to promote the rodeo.
