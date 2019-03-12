OMAK – A fundraiser for Miss Omak Stampede Vanessa Pershing will be Saturday, March 16.
The event runs from 5-8 p.m. at the Omak Elks Club, 110 S. Ash St.
A spaghetti feed is planned, along with silent, dessert and live auctions. The event kicks off with a social hour.
Tickets need to be purchased ahead of time through the Stampede ticket office, 509-826-1002, or from Pershing.
