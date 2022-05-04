TONASKET – A fundraiser for the Okanogan County ecology scholarship is planned Thursday, May 12, in the Tonasket Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Whitcomb Ave.
“Stroganoff Night,” with a silent auction, starts at 5 p.m.
The three-course dinner includes green salad, locally sourced beef and mushroom stroganoff or a vegan and mushroom option, vegetable medley and cake. It will be served cabaret-style, with jazz combo PH Factor, Hippies on Vacation, Sandy Vaughn, Karen and Gil, and Doug Woodrow providing entertainment.
Silent auction items include local artwork and a San Juan Islands sailing trip.
A dessert auction is planned.
The scholarship supports student participation in ecology studies or projects, said spokeswoman Karen Harris. Such studies and projects may concern any of a wide range of domains to which ecological ideals may be applied.
Since its creation in 2019, the ecology scholarship fund has allowed seven students from throughout the county to receive a total of more than $6,000 in scholarships, thanks to its 2019 fundraising event and private donations.
One of this year's successful candidates will receive the newly founded Olgivie Family scholarship, an award of $2,000 to a distinguished Tonasket student.
Admission will be charged, with tickets available at the door. Reservations may be made by calling 509-322-5302 or 509-485-2281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.