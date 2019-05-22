REPUBLIC - The first Get Out Fest is planned for June 27-30 at the Ferry County Fairgrounds and surrounding area.
The outdoor recreation and culture festival includes a 5K and half marathon runs on the Ferry County Rail Trail and Golden Tiger Pathway, Saturday night headliner The Cave Singers, camping, 5.9-mile hike along Sherman Peak Loop, bicycle rides, a fishing derby on Curlew Lake, skateboarding events, a 25-foot climbing wall, outdoor movie, and information on nearby trails and destinations.
Admission will be charged, with some events having special fees.
Registration for the running events is open.
More information is at www.getoutfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.