REPUBLIC – The first-ever Get Out Fest runs June 27-30 at various sites in and around town.
The family friendly event includes a runs, bike riding, a guided hike along a section of the Pacific Northwest Trail, 25-foot climbing wall, skateboarding activities, fishing derby and a fossil hunt.
Free kayak and paddleboard rentals will be offered.
The runs start at 9 a.m. Saturday on the Golden Tiger Pathway for the 5K and the Ferry County Rail Trail for the half marathon.
The 14-mile mountain bike ride on the Kettle Crest starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jungle Hill Campground. A 25-mile road ride is at 9:30 a.m., starting at the Carousel Building at the fairgrounds.
Hikers will head out Saturday. Pre-registration is required.
At the fairgrounds, skateboarding activities include a push competition and half pipe. Climbers can practice their skills on a portable climbing wall.
The Cave Singers will headline the Saturday evening stage show.
An outdoor movie, “The Bikes of Wrath,” will be shown. Food and a beer garden will be offered.
The fishing derby runs all day Saturday at Black Beach Resort on Curlew Lake. Check-in is at 5 p.m. Prizes will be given for heaviest perch and heaviest trout.
Kayaking and paddle boarding also will be on the lake from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Fossil hunting is planned at Stonerose Interpretive Center and Eocene Fossil Site. Stonerose’s annual dinner and auction will be Saturday evening at the fairgrounds.
S’mores and lawn games are planned at 7 p.m. Saturday, and a breakfast is from 7-8 a.m. Sunday. REI from Spokane will host both.
Admission will be charged. Camping is offered at the Ferry County Fairgrounds.
Some events require pre-registration. More information is at www.getoutfest.com.
