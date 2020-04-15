OKANOGAN - Omak resident Roselyn Halvorson made 35 cat toys for the residents of Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter and the organization’s Cat House.
Halvorson, 9, is the 2020 International Junior Miss Pacific Northwest princess and has found it hard to complete service projects under the governor’s stay home, stay healthy order “so she has had to be creative,” said her mother, Valerie.
She made the cat toys because she loves cats and has three of her own.
“They are all the colors of the rainbow and making them made me happy,” Roselyn said. “I hope they make the kitties happy, too.”
She also painted 44 canvas paintings for residents at Regency care center in Omak and painted Easter decorations for her neighbors. The neighborhood bags included painted wooden egg decorations and Easter candy.
“Delivering all the Easter bags to my neighbors was so fun,” said Roselyn. “There was only a couple times that I wasn’t able to run fast enough before they got to the door.”
She’s also started an online class in American Sign Language.
Roselyn started the Miss Forget Me Not pageant in the area in 2017. This year’s pageant is postponed until after the quarantine is over.
She is the daughter of Jeff and Valerie Halvorson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.