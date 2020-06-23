OMAK – Girl Scout cookies have arrived in Okanogan County.
Girls took pre-orders in early March and were scheduled to start sales in late March, but were shut down by COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. In-person sales had been planned for people who didn’t pre-order.
For those who didn’t pre-order, girls are allowed to set up drive-through booths at various locations. Scouts are following social distancing as best they can, including wearing masks when possible. Wipes and hand sanitizer will be available.
“People can contact me and I can hook them up with a Girl Scout that is selling,” said service unit leader Stephanie Bedard. “We do not have any other method right now.”
She said Scouts are “super-excited” to have cookies, but don’t know how long they will be allowed to sell.
“People have been buying them like crazy,” she said.
“It is so helpful that we get this chance, no matter how long or short our sale,” she said. “Eighty days late but we are here and now our girls can do more community service, go camping and more, once we are allowed.”
Sales benefit individual girls through camperships and scholarships.
People interested in purchasing cookies can contact Bedard at sunbug4@hotmail.com.
