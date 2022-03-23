OKANOGAN – Area Girl Scouts built and painted 22 native bee houses with the Okanogan Conservation District on the 110th anniversary of Girl Scouts in the United States.
The March 12 event was funded by a grant from the state Department of Agriculture as part of a project to create 10 new acres of native pollinator habitat in Okanogan County orchards over the next two years.
The first half-acre of native pollinator habitat was installed last year in an orchard in the Methow Valley, said the district. Four more orchardists have expressed interest.
Okanogan Conservation District staff will assist orchardists in planning and installing the pollinator habitat, including providing funds of up to 75 percent to cover implementation costs.
Bee houses the Girl Scouts made will be placed in the orchards to attract native Mason bees, which are excellent pollinators and provide a 95 percent rate of pollination compared to the 5 percent pollination rate of the imported European honey bee.
“The Girl Scouts were amazing and did a wonderful community service by volunteering their time to the project,” said the conservation district announcement. “We’re grateful for their energy and help. When it comes time to place the bee houses in the orchards, we hope they’ll be able to assist and meet the orchardists they’ve helped to support Washington’s native bee population and at the same time, fruit production through pollination.”
