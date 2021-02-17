OKANOGAN – Those magic five words: It’s Girl Scout cookie time.
Local Girl Scouts are taking pre-orders or customers can order from them online, said spokeswoman Stephanie Bedard. People can find a troop to order from by entering their ZIP code at https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/all-about-cookies.html.
Customers also can text “COOKIES” to 59618.
From March 26 to April 18, people can use the app and it will direct them to a girl selling cookies at a booth in the community.
“We will be following social distancing to the best we can,” Bedard said. “We will be wearing masks at booths and will have hand sanitizer at them as well.”
Girls are working toward a variety of goals, including troop trips to the ocean, camping, community service and accepting donations of cookies for service men and women and first responders.
“Last year we donated over 1,000 boxes locally to first responders, veterans as well as to fire camps for the Palmer Fire,” Bedard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.