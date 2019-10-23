OMAK – Members of Cadette/Senior Girl Scout Troop 4812 from Omak met Sunday, Oct. 20, with Okanogan Conservation District representatives to work on their eco trekker and eco explorer badges.
The troop, which includes girls from Omak, Okanogan, Oroville and Tonasket, is led by Stephanie Bedard. They met with Kim Kogler and Amy Martin of the conservation district.
The badges are designed to help the girls discover their important role in nature and find an environmental issue to explore, to become responsible for the choices they make outdoors, learn how to conserve, preserve and protect, and then share their knowledge with others, said Bedard.
They will also investigate environmental issues and works to make positive changes to the environment, and will take a look at different environmental issues and choose one to explore further.
“We met at the Okanogan Conservation District to review the “leave no trace” principles and then headed out to Woody Island by the Okanogan wastewater treatment plant,” said Bedard. “There is an amazing trail back there. The girls learned about invasive species and how they can take over an area, virtually eliminating native species.
“They played a fun game to demonstrate how it worked. As we continued our walk, they played ‘I Spy,’ pointing out the different plants such as Oregon grape, Siberian elm, roses and more.”
At the water’s edge, the girls learned more about water conservation. They discussed the project with the Colville Confederated Tribes to bring back the Chinook salmon to the Okanogan River, and were excited to learn that there is progress there.
They took water samples, and learned how to read them and about safe levels of certain things in our rivers such as phosphates.
“It is so important that we all work together to learn about our environment and what we can do to help preserve it and maintain it,” said Bedard. “Girl Scouts play a huge role in this and with the help of community partners such as the Okanogan Conservation District, we can make an even bigger impact. I encourage everyone to reach out to them to see what you can do to help.”
She said the girls had a great time and are eager to work with the conservation district again.
Bedard said her troop went from two girls at the end of summer to eight currently.
