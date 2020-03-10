OKANOGAN - The annual daddy-daughter dance is planned March 27 at Virginia Grainger Elementary School, 1118 S. Fifth Ave.
Doors open at 5:45 for the 6 p.m. event with a Hawaiian luau theme.
Kindergarten through fifth grade girls and their escorts are invited, say organizers. Admission will be charged either in advance at the school office or at the door.
Finger foods and beverages will be served.
Tim Patrick Photography will be on hand for pictures.
