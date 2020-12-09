Volunteers keep school project alive
OKANOGAN – Virginia Grainger Elementary School’s vegetable garden booted out hundreds of pounds of produce this pandemic year thanks to a group of volunteers who kept it going.
The Bumblebee Haven garden was started four years ago by Jim Anderson and his first grade class. It’s grown since with the help of hundreds of kindergarten through 12th grade students, and the support of community members and local organizations, said Anderson, who has since retired.
In March, when the Okanogan School District closed because of COVID-19, no students or volunteers were allowed in the garden except for school district employees. A small group of teachers stepped forward and the planting was completed.
With no students to eat the garden produce, a volunteer crew harvested once a week and delivered fresh, organic produce directly to the local food bank, Anderson said. During the growing season, Bumblebee Haven contributed 1,200 pounds of produce to the Okanogan community.
In the fall, first grade teacher Anna Rawson had asked about planting a pumpkin patch. Over the next few weeks, space was prepared on a parched piece pure sand.
Anderson said he used it as an opportunity to teach children about growing soil as the base of food systems using vermiculture techniques.
Vermiculture is a kind of composting that uses red wriggler worms to transform a variety organic material into rich, black, loamy soil that is alive with good bacteria and healthy nutrients for plants to thrive, he said.
“Our grounds crew brought us leaves and grass clippings,” he said. “Ranchers brought us straw and manure. A local fruit-drying business delivered dump truck loads of apple cores, and we composted kitchen scraps.”
More than 200 students and volunteers prepared the patch in a couple weeks.
“The result was stunning,” he said. “We grew well over 300 pumpkins; over half were quite large.”
The goal was to provide pumpkins to all first grade students.
The crop was enough to supply the entire kindergarten, first and second grades, “with loads left over for older kids,” Anderson said. “In October, we hosted a COVID-safe pumpkin give-away, with children and their families selecting pumpkins.
“We invited children to return their droopy jack-o-lanterns back to the pumpkin-patch to ‘let ‘em rot’ and feed the soil for next year’s crop,” he said. “Others made pies and enjoyed their pumpkins in a harvest feast at their homes. Some pumpkins were fed to the deer or the chickens. No pumpkins go to waste in Okanogan.”
He said the future looks bright for school gardens in Okanogan County.
Kim Kogler of the Okanogan Conservation District joined forces with Kim Romain-Bondi of the Methow Valley’s Classroom in Bloom garden and received a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant. It will help sustain existing gardens in Tonasket, Methow Valley and Okanogan school districts, and help new school gardens spring up in Brewster School District, North and East Omak elementary schools, Paschal Sherman Indian School and Oroville High School.
Anderson was hired part time for two years as the Okanogan County school garden coordinator.
His philosophy is to bring children into the garden to learn from nature.
