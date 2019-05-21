OKANOGAN - Students at Virginia Grainger Elementary School have benefited this school year from a trio of world music presentations.
Music Director Marilou Baker said she was fortunate to receive a grant from the Community Foundation of North Central Washington to bring Methow Arts Alliance programs into the school. She has received foundation grant funding for several years.
The programs “provide experiences for students integrating music with cultures from around the world,” said Baker.
She credited Ashley Lodato, Methow Arts Alliance education director, with assisting in the grant-writing and program process.
Programs included:
-West African drumming with instructor Crystal Elliott, Methow Valley. Students became familiar with eight types of drums and learned to play various rhythms. Dance was also covered.
-Hop-hop dance with Lyndsay Frady, Methow Valley. Students learned about hip-hop and its role in world music and rhythm. They also learned how choreographers use dance as a means of creative expression.
-Native American flute and storytelling with Dayton Edmonds, Riverside. Students learned about music, puppets, words and the art of oral storytelling.
