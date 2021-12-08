OKANOGAN – Holly Jolly Dress-up Days are planned the week of Dec. 13-17 at Virginia Grainger Elementary School.
Days and themes include:
-Monday, Candy Cane Lane – Students will dress in stripes, red and white or wear candy cane-themed clothes.
-Tuesday, Christmas Character – Youngsters will dress as holiday characters. Possibilities include Cindy Lou Who, the Grinch, Santa, elves, Frosty and Rudolph.
-Wednesday, Fabulous Flannel – Students will dress in flannel or as a lumberjack.
-Thursday, Christmas Craziness – Crazy hair, socks, sweaters, colors, patterns and so on are the fashions of the day.
-Friday, Long Winter’s Nap – Students can wear pajamas and be comfy on the last day before winter break.
Youngsters are asked to dress appropriately for school and suitable for PE and recess.
