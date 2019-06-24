NESPELEM – Several individuals served as grand marshals for Nespelem Millpond Days June 14-15.
They were honored during a June 14 potluck dinner and rode in the June 15 parade.
Honorees were:
Elders – Virginia Lezard and Darcy Tatshama.
Adults – Flodell Williams and Roy Leith III.
Young adults – Roxanne Belgarde and Victor Landeros.
Post-secondary – Khani Priest.
High school – Shihiya RainyDawn Vargas-Thomas and Levi Bob.
Middle school – Arianna Waters and Anoki Louis Somday.
Veteran – Duane Herman.
