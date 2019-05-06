OKANOGAN – Virginia Grainger Elementary School’s annual Grandparents’ Day assembly will be May 31 in the school gym, 1118 S. Fifth Ave.
The event starts at 8:45 a.m.
Students will perform for friends and family members.
