OKANOGAN - Okanogan Grange No. 1103, in partnership with the Wenatchee Valley College at Omak Foundation, is sponsoring an educational scholarship of $1,000 for an Okanogan High School graduate or Running Start student planning to attend Wenatchee Valley College at Omak.
Applications are available through the Okanogan High School counseling office or by contacting Kayla Gutierrez, 760-985-2989.
The application deadline is the last week of May.
