NESPELEM – Grants are available to help those in the child care sector during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Child care providers may use stabilization subgrants to cover:
-Personnel costs.
-Rent, utilities, facilities maintenance and insurance.
-Personal protective equipment, cleaning, and other health and safety practices.
-Equipment and supplies.
-Goods and services.
-Mental health services.
-Paying for past expenses.
More information is available from the Colville Confederated Tribes’ employment and training program - Carey Reyes, 509-634-2621, or Steve Holloman, 509-634-2689.
