BREWSTER – A few low-profile Halloween events are planned this year around Okanogan Country.
In Brewster, merchants plan to hand out candy on Main Avenue.
For other activities, the city advises following guidance from the governor’s office and Okanogan County Public Health. Recommendations are on the police department’s Facebook page (or see accompanying story).
Curlew
A drive-through trunk or treat and outdoor haunted house will be Friday, Oct. 30, at Curlew School, 47 Curlew School Road.
The trunk or treat event runs from 5-6:30 p.m., while the haunted house will be from 5-8 p.m. A fee will be charged for the haunted house, and one vehicle at a time will be allowed to enter.
Dinner will be available for purchase from 5-7 p.m.
Children are encouraged to wear costumes. Everyone is asked to wear a face covering.
Keller
A trunk or treat event will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Boys & Girls Club parking lot at the community center. Participants handing out candy must wear gloves and masks, and have candy in baggies.
Those picking up candy are asked to stay in their vehicles.
Organizers will pick the best costume and best-decorated trunk.
Okanogan
Okanogan Middle School is having spirit week this week, with Halloween themes on some days.
A carved pumpkin contest runs through Friday, with youngsters carving their pumpkins at home and bringing them to school for judging. Prizes will be given.
Tuesday and Wednesday were class color days, with eighth-graders in orange, seventh-graders in green and sixth-graders in teal. Thursday and Friday are costume days.
Spirit points will be awarded for dress-up days.
Omak
A Halloween/harvest event is planned at p.m. Oct. 31 in East Side Park near the Omak Stampede Arena. Attendance is by vehicle only; people must remain in their vehicles, organizers said.
Goodies will be given out to the first 100 who request one at the Stampede souvenir stand area. Goody bags include candy, crafts, a pumpkin and more.
Costumes are encouraged. The band Rabbits with Machine Guns will perform.
A free movie by the Mirage Theaters’ drive-in is planned at 6 p.m. at the arena. “Beetlejuice” will be shown.
Organizers said they are working within state COVID guidelines for the community.
Oroville
The Oroville Chamber of Commerce plans a trunk or treat event from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Frontier Foods overflow parking lot, 1204 Main St.
Pre-registered people with trunks will set up at 3 p.m.
“We have more room for trunks,” said a chamber announcement.
Signups are through the chamber office, 808 Central Ave., or by emailing orovillechamber@orovillewashington.com for a registration form.
Pateros
Pumpkin and costume contests are planned for Pateros School District seventh- through 12th-graders.
City Clerk Kerri Wilson said the city is not sponsoring any Halloween activities, but merchants and individuals can offer trick or treating on their own property if they wish.
Republic
A trunk or treat event will be from 3-4:30 p.m., or until the candy runs out, at Republic School, 30306 Highway 20. The eighth grade leadership class is hosting the event.
“Republic School staff will be sharing love and copious amounts of candy,” said organizers. “We hope to see you all there.”
Costumes are encouraged, as are masks and social distancing between household units.
Tonasket
Tonasket High School associated student body is having a pumpkin carving, decorating and painting contest at the school, 35 HS Highway 20. Winners will be named in creative design, challenging design and scariest design categories.
Entries were due Oct. 26.
Twisp
Burgar Street traditionally is a popular trick or treat area, but the neighborhood has not expressed any plans to the town about whether the tradition will be followed this year, said town Clerk-Treasurer Randy Kilmer.
For those giving out goodies or going trick or treating, the town recommends following county health district guidelines.
Winthrop
The town recommends following state Department of Health guidelines, said Mayor Sally Ranzau.
No trunk or treat events are planned.
