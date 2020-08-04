TONASKET – A falcon, tangled in twine hanging from an osprey nest south of town, escaped injury Saturday thanks to quick response from local residents.
Bob Walsh, who lives near an Okanogan County Public Utility District-constructed osprey nest, said he was approached by a farmworker, known only as Jose, concerning what appeared to be a bird dangling from the nest.
“He left and then I came in and I called 911,” Walsh said, noting the dispatcher suggested he contact the PUD, which is responsible for maintains the osprey nests.
“I called the PUD, they said, ‘It’s Saturday and would be overtime for the crew,’ and wouldn’t do it,” Walsh said.
He then contacted the Tonasket Fire Department but was told the crew would not do the wildlife rescue.
Walsh said he and his wife, Tikka, then decided to contact Midway Building Supply, a local hardware store, to see about renting a Genie lift to reach the bird.
Walsh said he was told by a hardware store employee that they would try to assist after the store closed later in the afternoon. Not too long later, four hardware store employees showed up with the lift.
State Department of Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Dan Christensen was dispatched to the incident.
“It had been there for at least four hours,” Tikka Walsh said. “All of those officials were just going to let that bird hang. It would have died.”
Christensen credits everyone who was involved for the positive outcome.
“If it was not for the team at Midway, it would have perished dangling,” he said. “Bob was awesome in putting it all together.”
Bob Walsh echoed with gratitude.
“They came afterwork, came over and worked another hour and a half getting that all set up,” Walsh said. “Just the effort from Midway, all the volunteers, and then, what Dan did.”
He also credits Jose for alerting him to the situation.
The Walshes said they were disappointed the PUD and fire department would not respond to assist, but are glad the bird escaped injury.
