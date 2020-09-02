OMAK - Bill and Nevada Harris, Omak, recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
They married Aug. 6, 1950, in Omak. They lived in Omak prior to moving to home property in 1954.
He worked at Biles-Coleman Lumber Co. for nine years and then for the state Department of Natural Resources before transferring to the state Highway Department.
She mostly stayed home in the early years and raised their two children and apples before also joining the work force, first at Thrifty Foods then Family Foods.
Upon retirement in1989 they took up full time RVing and went to all 50 states.
