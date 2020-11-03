MALOTT — Local resident Steve Harris has sculpted his hobby business to include pottery workshops beginning this month.
Harris, who has been doing pottery for more than four decades, studied at Wenatchee Valley College, Evergreen State College and Washington State University.
He received a degree in floriculture in pottery from WSU.
“I was a field man for 34-35 years,” he said. “And have been doing pottery on the side for many years.”
Harris recently retired and his wife Sharon has partially retired. Together, they designed their new 42-cubic-foot down-draft kiln about five years ago and have recently finished building the kiln.
“The kiln gets to 2,380 degrees,” he said. “Potters of old were not able to reach those temperatures, until they were able to create down-draft kilns, which were created by the Japanese. These kilns help make pottery more dense and more durable.”
Harris said he enjoys making pottery and has been selling it in local gift shops and galleries.
Harris Pottery will be officially opening later this month, although an official date was not available at press time.
The gift shop, gallery and pottery studio will be located at 984 Old Highway 97, just south of town.
“We plan on offering workshops/lessons, and open studio time,” Harris said. “We have clay available for purchase, and students/pottery makers can take it home and bring their creation back to be fired in our kiln.”
Harris said a restaurant in Chelan contacted him about designing dinnerware for them and he just finished that order.
“Pretty much all of my designs go together, and the designs are consistent,” he said. “I create functional stoneware and porcelain that is dishwasher and oven safe.”
Giddy Up Salon, Smallwood Farms, Confluence Gallery, Winthrop Art Gallery, and the Farmer’s Market are some of the places where Harris Pottery pieces are available for sale.
Harris said his inspiration comes from traditional Japanese Folk pottery, and he follows the styles, glazes and traditions of the Japanese Folk pottery.
He said they are considering selling gift certificates for workshops, with the exception of an expiration date on the certificate.
Hours of his shop will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday, with workshops offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Harris can be reached at 509-322-2299.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.