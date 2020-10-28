OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health has released tips for a healthy, happy Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many of our favorite Halloween traditions could increase our risk of getting or spreading COVID-19,” said the announcement. “We are asking Okanogan County residents to incorporate healthy habits into their celebrations this year. Halloween should be spooky, but not because of COVID-19.”
Low-risk activities are the safest, with in-household celebrations, said the health district. Suggestions include:
-Scavenger hunt with treats hidden around the house or yard.
-Dress up and break out snacks for a Halloween movie marathon.
-Gather with friends online for a virtual costume contest or pumpkin-carving party.
Spookier activities are those with higher risk of virus spread and are not recommended, said the district. They include:
-Crowded Halloween parties and events. With Okanogan County remaining in Phase 2 under the state’s Safe Start plan, gatherings should be limited to five or fewer people from outside a person’s household.
-Indoor haunted houses. They’re not permitted this year under Safe Start.
-Door-to-door trick or treating, especially in large groups.
For those who do opt to go trick or treating, the district recommends staying with household members, maintaining at least six feet of distance from people in other groups, using a snug cloth face covering as part of the costume, washing hands before and after going out and bringing along hand sanitizer.
For those handing out treats, the district recommends creating grab bags of treats to avoid many hands going into a bowl of candy, setting treats on a table outside and greeting visitors from a safe distance and placing markers on the ground to help visitors stay six feet apart.
The district also advises that fewer, shorter interactions are safer, outdoors is safer than indoors, six feet apart is safer than shoulder to shoulder, wearing face coverings is safer than not wearing them and staying home and away from others if feeling sick.
In addition, the state Department of Health discourages trunk or treat gatherings. Outdoor haunted houses must be no-touch activities with a one-way path.
