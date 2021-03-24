OMAK – Hearts Gathered is hosting an online Montessori classroom assistant’s course starting April 26.
Participants completing all required aspects of the course earn the Association Montessori Internationale 6-12 orientation course certificate. The course is recommended for parents, assistants, administrators and anyone wishing to know more about Montessori education for children ages 6-12.
The 60-hours course consists of 11 online, instructor-led sessions with independent student work between class meetings and nine hours of observation.
The course includes an overview of Montessori developmental theory.
Also planned is a discussion of the Waterfall School, near Omak, and the preservation of indigenous languages through Montessori language immersion programs.
Presenter is Ellen Lebitz, an Association Montessori Internationale 6-12 trainer. Assisting her will be Melissa Campobasso, AMI 6-12 diploma holder, Hearts Gathered elementary guide and education director.
Registration information is at https://site.corsizio.com/c/6040015289fe5e8ade648a3b.
Waterfall School is a dual-language Montessori school for ages 3-12. It educates students using both Okanogan Salish and English, gradually increasing the use of Salish as the language proficiency of the teachers increases, said the group’s announcement.
