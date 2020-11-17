OMAK – Hearts Gathered has postponed an online Montessori orientation course until spring 2021.
Organizers said dates will be announced later.
Not enough people had registered. Organizers said they feel that a longer lead time will draw more registrants.
“We hope that a longer turnaround time to register will allow more people to join the course,” said course presenter Ellen Lebitz, an Association Montessori Internationale 6-12 trainer.
Assisting her with the course is Colville tribal member Melissa Campobasso, an AMI 6-12 diploma holder, Hearts Gathered elementary guide and education director.
The non-profit Hearts Gathered organization operates the Waterfall School, a Montessori Salish language immersion school located near Omak on the Colville Indian Reservation.
More information is at www.heartsgathered.org.
