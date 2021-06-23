OMAK – A recording of Jessica Heinlen performing Liebestraum No. 3, by Franz Liszt, will be posted online to recognize her as the Okanogan County chapter of Washington State Music Teachers Association representative for the state conference honors recital.
Heinlen, 16, Tonasket, was chosen in March during the music teachers’ Music Artistry program, which was adjudicated by Jensina Oliver, professor at Shoreline Community College.
Heinlen has been a student for nine years of Lois Rhoads, Tonasket.
Honorable mention went to Gwyndolyn Thompson, 12, Oroville, a student of Rhoads for five years. She performed “Fountain in the Rain,” by William Gillock.
Because of COVID-19, rather than performing at the state convention, Heinlen’s winning Liszt piece will be posted on the Washington State Music Teachers Association website, www.wsmta.org, and the Okanogan County Music Teachers Association Facebook page.
Heinlen is a senior at Tonasket High School and recently finished her freshman year at Wenatchee Valley College. She enjoys track, ballet and bo staff spinning. She is pianist on her church worship team and was a vocalist at baccalaureate.
Thompson enjoys volleyball, basketball, swimming, ice skating and art.
