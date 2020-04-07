TONASKET – Several piano students were honored March 12 during the music artistry program of the Okanogan County Music Teachers Association.
Honors selections were at Roz Nau’s piano studio. Yoon-Wha Roh, Washington State University piano professor, made the selections for the Washington State Music Teachers Association.
Students receive educational evaluation on two memorized piano pieces. Roh selects a percentage of each teacher’s entries to perform in the chapter’s honor recital, which now has been canceled because of the coronavirus situation.
The chapter may send one student to the State Honors Recital at the annual music teachers’ conference.
Jessica Heinlen, 15-year-old piano student of Lois Rhoads, was selected as the winner. She performed Intermezzo Op. 118 by Johannes Brahms. Her other selection was Scott Joplin’s “Maple Leaf Rag.”
Heinlen has studied for eight years under Rhoads and is a sophomore at Tonasket High School with a 4.0 grade point average.
She has also composed numerous pieces, plays with the worship band at Tonasket Free Methodist Church and has studied dance with Lorrie Fraley Wilson School Of Dance, Omak.
Curtis Willson, also an eight-year piano student of Lois Rhoads, was named alternate in the State Recital Competition, performing Fur Elise by Beethoven.
Willson, a junior at Tonasket High School, is enrolled in Running Start at Wenatchee Valley College, where he is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Willson works at Lee Frank’s in Tonasket, plays with the worship band at Tonasket Free Methodist Church, and participates in wrestling, cross country and track.
Members of the chapter also include Sandy Sheets, Omak; Faith Lofthus, Tonasket, and Murray Sampson, Twisp. Nau and Lofthus also teach strings, and Sampson teaches trombone.
Participating teachers and their students are:
Roz Nau, Tonasket: - Kerrington Johansen, Evelyn Sheller, Amber Eppel.
Joan Smith, Republic - Tattem Rodak.
Lois Rhoads, Tonasket - Jessica Heinlen, Curtis Willson, Abigail Steinshouer, Teak Plank, Gwyndolyn Thompson, Lydia Thompson, Owen Weddle, Kael Griner, Jesse Williams.
Kathleen Christensen, Omak - Jonathan Haeger, Ben and David Huffstetler.
