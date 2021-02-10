OKANOGAN – Rexi Hennigs has been named January employee of the month for Okanogan Middle School.
Hennigs teaches seventh grade, coaches and is the school’s associated student body adviser. She is a finalist for middle level adviser of the year for the state.
ASB President Hayden Swartsel wrote that she “can always be counted on to step up and volunteer her time. She is innovative, fun, energetic and enthusiastic about school, students, families and our community.”
Projects she’s tackled include:
-Thanks and Giving boxes. She coordinated the project in which the school came together to make boxes of Thanksgiving meals to give to ow-income families.
-School dances. She planned, coordinated and hosted multiple school dances, all of which were huge hits for the students.
-Assemblies. She planned, coordinated and hosted multiple pre-COVID pep assemblies that helped to bring students together.
-Spirit weeks. She planned dress-up week competitions that engaged students and brought entire grade levels together.
-ASB elections. During the pandemic, Hennigs got elections done remotely. It was challenging because students weren’t in the school building during the elections.
-Leadership conferences. She volunteered to host a leadership camp/conference to which students from multiple schools came and worked on leadership skills.
-Teaching. She teaches English language arts and coaches volleyball.
“For Mrs. Hennigs, no mountain is too high, no pandemic is too strong, no cause is too small,” wrote Swartsel. “She is truly an inspiration to all who have the privilege of knowing and working with her.”
