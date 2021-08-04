MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, Mass. – A Winthrop man has graduated from Tufts University with a bachelor of arts degree in computer science.
Nathaniel Hirsch was one of approximately 1,500 undergraduate students who received degrees in disciplines ranging from the sciences and engineering to the humanities and fine arts during Tufts’ online degree conferral ceremony.
Hirsch is a 2017 graduate of Liberty Bell High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.