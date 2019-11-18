BREWSTER - Broadcaster and historian Feliks Banel will explore Washington’s darkest weather days and most infamous storms during free programs in area libraries.
“Storm Warning: Historic Weather in the Evergreen State” will be presented during the first week of December.
Banel will provide archival photos, and radio and TV clips while going back in time to hear stories of those who survived some of the worst Pacific Northwest weather in recorded history in the Humanities Washington program.
Programs are planned at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Manson Public Library, 80 Wapato Way; 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Brewster Public Library, 108 S. Third St.; 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Curlew Public Library, 11 River St., and 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Oroville Public Library, 1276 Main St.
Participants will be encouraged to share their own memories of how they survived being snowed in, washed out or left without power in the wake of a big storm—and why people remember those moments.
Banel is a writer and producer, and serves as editor of Columbia, the quarterly magazine of the Washington State Historical Society. He has been a host and contributor for KIRO Radio on matters of Northwest history and culture for many years, and created the history series “This NOT Just In” for KUOW Public Radio. He also produces documentaries for the Seattle channel.
