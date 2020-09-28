OROVILLE — The Borderlands Historical Society Depot Museum and Visitor Information Center didn’t open this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that’s not stopping local historians from working on projects.
“We are rebuilding an old wood wagon, creating additional displays, designing additional historical signs, adding new store front displays on main street and the ‘creme de creme,’ the building of a native pit-house,” said Kay Sibley. “Work is also continuing on a kiosk display at the Oroville International Airport about aviation pioneers in our area.”
Sibley said the group is also working to clean the historical Log Customs House property so the public can visit.
“We will be looking for a volunteers in the spring for a morning of work,” she said.
The little library on the deck of the depot has been widely used during the pandemic and historians wish to thank those who have added books.
However, not all has gone well.
“The bike repair and tire air stand has been vandalized with every tool, though chained, has been stolen,” she said. “We would like feedback on the use and need for the bike stand as well. If we receive a positive input to continue with the repair station we will need assist from the community.”
Borderlands members continue to receive the newsletter published four times a year which highlights events, dis-plays, plans and history of the north Okanogan County. Those interested in joining the group can contact Want to join? Call Dorothy Petry at 509-476-2187.
Since no Halloween or Christmas holiday gathering will be held this year, the society is raising funds by selling Borderlands Historical sausage until October 9.
Preorders may be taken by calling 509-476-2476 or emailing willeym01@gmail.com.
Members are also working with the city to add historical metal cut outs to the Prince Park Highway 97 fence as well, and plans are underway for a 2021 gala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.