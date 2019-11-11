Grand Coulee area hosts bazaars
GRAND COULEE – Several holiday bazaars are planned in the Grand Coulee Dam area.
-Ridge Riders will offer a holiday market sip and shop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Veterans Center, 24 Kelson Ave., Electric City.
-Lake Roosevelt classes of 2020 and 2021 will host a penny auction from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school, 505 Crest Drive, Coulee Dam.
-Grand Coulee Community Church will have its bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30 at the church, 405 Center St., Grand Coulee.
-Dec. 7 brings the second Grand Coulee Community Church bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-The Coulee Christmas bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Lake Roosevelt Elementary School cafeteria, 503 Crest Drive, Coulee Dam.
-The Moose Lodge will host a children’s Christmas party from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at the lodge, 215 Continental Heights, Grand Couee.
-Santa’s social and workshop will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Coulee Medical Center, 411 Fortuyn Road, Grand Coulee.
-Grand Coulee Senior Citizens will have a bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the center, 203 Main St., Grand Coulee.
Food, gift program runs in Twisp
TWISP – Neighbors Helping Neighbors and Methow Valley Manger Mall will help community members in need again this season.
Last year Neighbors Helping Neighbors delivered holiday food baskets to 131 families and the manger mall provided gifts to 229 children.
More than 100 volunteers help by collecting food, donating gifts, sewing items, sorting donations, wrapping gifts, packing holiday baskets, loading cars, making deliveries and more.
Students in the Methow Valley School District donated more than 3,000 non-perishable food items last year.
New, unwrapped gifts can be dropped at the Mazama Store, Ulrich’s Pharmacy, North Cascades Bank, Mick and Miki’s Red Cedar Bar and Winthrop Physical Therapy and Fitness.
People wanting to receive gifts can register Nov. 14 and 21, and Dec. 5 at The Cove, 128 N. Glover St., Twisp, for the manger mall. Registration for food baskets will be the same days, plus Dec. 12.
Monetary donations may be made to The Cove, P.O. Box 895, Twisp, WA 98856.
Omak offers Christmas activities, Santa
OMAK - Christmas on Main, which includes a fun run, parade and downtown activities, will be Saturday, Dec. 14.
Activities get going at 10:30 a.m. with the Jingle Bell Jog in East Side Park.
After the fun run, “A Christmas Story” will be shown at noon the Omak Theater, 108 N. Main St. Entry is donation of one can of food for the food bank.
Santa visits are planned from 2-4 p.m. in the former Lampe Jewelers building, just north of Magoo’s restaurant on North Main Street. Photos will be available.
The Twilight Christmas Parade gets going at 4:30 p.m. The route runs from Second Avenue and Main Street northward to Apple Avenue, then west for a block and then south on Ash Street to Second Avenue.
A fireworks show is planned at 5:30 p.m., along with bonfires on Main Street, marshmallow and chestnut roasting, carolers and more. Santa photos will resume at 6 p.m. for an hour.
All events are free, except for a food donation at the movie and optional Santa photo packages.
Orchestra-chorus concert is Dec. 14
OMAK – Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus will offer a holiday concert Dec. 14 in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
Curtain time is 2 p.m.
Chorus selections include John Williams’ “Three Holiday Songs from Home Alone,” “Once Upon a December” from “Anastasia,” “Twas the Night before Christmas” with the orchestra, “Hallelujah Chorus” by Handel, “Christmas Fanfare,” “Christmas Time is Here” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and several medleys of familiar holiday songs. The audience will be invited to sing along.
A second number with the orchestra also is planned.
The orchestra will perform several numbers.
Club Shred offers pumpkin rolls
OMAK - Omak High School Club Shred - the ski and snowboard club – is selling pumpkin roll cakes as a fundraiser.
The rolls, consisting of pumpkin cake rolled around a cream cheese filling, will be made by club members.
“The members make them over two weekends and the funds go toward their annual trip to Schweitzer Mountain resort near Sandpoint, Idaho,” said club adviser Randy Smith. “Through this project the members learn about budgeting, planning and hard work pays off, and this trip promotes the lifelong sports of skiing and snowboarding.”
Smith said the cakes freeze well. They will be ready for pickup from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 at the high school, 20 S. Cedar St.
Orders may be made by contacting Lana Smith, lsmith@omaksd.org, or Randy Smith, rsmith@omaksd.org.
Twisp hosts two holiday bazaars
TWISP – Christmas bazaars featuring more than 65 vendors of fine arts and crafts will be Nov. 23 and Dec. 7.
The bazaars run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Methow Valley Community Center, 201 E. Methow Valley Highway.
Photography, jewelry, quilts, honey, pottery, handmade vinegar, chocolates, clothing, wreaths, mittens, books, paintings and other items will be offered.
Lunch will be available, with sales benefiting local non-profit groups.
Admission is free.
FFA offers take-and-bake pies
OMAK – The FFA group is taking orders for take-and-bake Dutch apple crumb pies.
The fundraiser pies will be ready for pickup from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23 at the career and technical education building at Omak High School, 20 S. Cedar St. The order deadline is Nov. 18.
A new addition is wooden pie boxes, which are sold separately.
Information is available from club adviser Elaine Lewis or any FFA member.
Vintners, brewers event set in Electric City
ELECTRIC CITY – The annual Vintners and Brewers Tasting and Auction will be Dec. 7 at the Electric City American Legion post, 24 Kelso Ave.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the Grand Coulee Dam Area Chamber of Commerce event. Admission will be charged.
The evening includes dinner, tasting tickets, live and silent auctions, door prizes, surprise giveaways and games. Organizers urge people to wear 1950s attire. Free shuttle service is available, if scheduled in advance at 509-633-3074.
Teddy Bear Toss planned Dec. 12
NESPELEM – The second Teddy Bear Toss will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
During the event, on the second floor walkway of the Lucy F. Covington Government Center, 21 Colville St., people can toss teddy bears to the first floor for donation to the Colville Tribal Police Department. Officers give the bears to children in crisis.
Organizers ask that no oversized stuffed animals be given.
Mistletoe Madness returns to Twisp
TWISP – The town’s annual shopping event, Mistletoe Madness, will be from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 5.
People can shop downtown and at TwispWorks, 502 S. Glover St., where artists’ studies will be open. Children’s crafts, live music, food and beverages will be offered.
Free horse-drawn carriage rides will be available.
Valley Goods Holiday Gift Emporium will have its grand opening at TwispWorks. The shop features Methow Made items.
OMAK – The 11th annual Wine and Trees Gala will be from 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Omak-Okanogan Civic League event, featuring trees and holiday items, will be at RockWall Cellars, 110 Nichols Road. Admission will be charged.
A raffle is planned.
Proceeds go toward community events, activities and scholarships.
TWISP – Methow Valley Orchestra and Cascadia Chorale will offer their Christmas concerts Dec. 10 and 11.
The events will be in the Methow Valley Community Center, 201 E. Methow Valley Highway.
Choral director Terry Hunt, assistant choral director Michael Brady and orchestra conductor Matthew Erik Armbrust will direct the groups in classical music, holiday classics and new music.
Celtic concert set for Omak
OMAK – A Celtic Christmas celebration is planned Sunday, Dec. 15, in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
The event runs from 5-7 p.m. Admission will be charged.
The production features violin, Celtic dancing with the Seattle Irish Dance Company, Geoffrey Castle Celtic Band, guitarist and Irish tenor Dan Connolly and singer Emily McIntosh, a former Miss Kirkland.
Bazaar, children’s events planned
NESPELEM – A bazaar with various activities is planned from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Lucy F. Covington Government Center, 21 Colville St.
The event features Santa stockings for children, crafts and activities, a photo booth/selfie station, prop photo area (Santa’s sleigh, Grinch village), plus vendors in the atrium walkway.
Food sales will benefit the Lake Roosevelt Booster basketball team.
‘La Boutique Fantasque’ is Nov. 22-24
OMAK – Children’s Dance Theater will stage “La Boutique Fantasque” Friday through Sunday, Nov. 22-24.
The show, with a 1950s theme, will be at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St. Admission will be charged.
Local dancers will be featured.
‘Rope’ staged at Merc Playhouse
TWISP – “Rope” will be staged Nov. 15-17 and Nov. 21-24 at the Merc Playhouse, 101 N. Glover St.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Admission will be charged.
Don Nelson will direct the play, a mind thriller production set in 1929 in a swanky London apartment where two young university students have murdered a fellow student for the mere thrill of the experience.
Merc offers ‘A Christmas Story’
TWISP – A readers’ theater production of “A Christmas Story” will be Dec. 6-8 at the Merc Playhouse, 101 N. Glover St.
Curtain time is 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission will be charged.
The play tells the story of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for a genuine Red Rider BB gun.
Jane Orme will direct.
Farm Lights Festival is Dec. 4
OKANOGAN – The annual Okanogan Farm Lights Festival will be at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
The event includes a lighted tractor parade on Second Avenue, tree lighting, carols by Virginia Grainger Elementary School students and Santa’s arrival. Free hot dogs will be served; cookie decorating is planned.
Holiday bazaar planned in Omak
OKANOGAN – A holiday bazaar is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at Virginia Grainger Elementary School, 1118 S. Fifth Ave.
The Artists of the Okanogan event includes handmade items, children’s activities, a raffle and more. Admission is free.
Tribal coat drive is underway
OMAK – A coat drive is underway by the Colville Confederated Tribes.
Donations may be dropped off at the Omak Community Center, 601 Benton St.
Thanksgiving dinner offered in Omak
OMAK – A free Thanksgiving dinner will be offered at 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Omak Longhouse, 25 Mission Road.
The Tribal Youth Development Program event is open to the Omak community.
Okanogan Grange plans holiday party
OKANOGAN – Okanogan Grange Hall, 305 Tyee St., will host a Christmas party Dec. 11.
The potluck dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. An option white elephant gift exchange is planned.
