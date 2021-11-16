Small business finds support in Methow
TWISP — Small businesses are being showered with support this year with TwispWorks bringing two large events this holiday season, specific to local shops.
Mistletoe Madness takes place Dec. 3 from 3-7 p.m. this year on TwispWorks’ campus at 502 S. Glover St. The partnership with Twisp Chamber of Commerce is bringing free kids crafts, meet-and-greets with artists, and drinks for purchase provided by OSB Taproom.
A little sooner on the calendar, also at Twisp-Works, is Fall into the Holidays. The pop-up market is this Saturday, Nov. 20 from 12-4 p.m. Goods available for purchase include jewelry, soaps, leather goods and food.
Vendors and artists attending the market include TwispWorks partners Saskatoon Kitchens, Foxtail Pottery, Fireweed Print Shop and Methow Jewelers Collective. Guest vendors include Burnt Ginger Studios, Ramble and Roam, S. Mattson Photography, The Wolf in the Wildflowers, Cultivate Soap Co. and Pastime Leather.
All attending artists, vendors and stores are considered small businesses according to Census Bureau criteria.
Christmas on Main planned for Dec. 11
OMAK — Christmas on Main is planned Saturday, Dec. 11, in downtown Omak with downtown activities, a parade and fireworks.
The event runs from mid-morning to 7 p.m. Registration for the Jingle Bell Jog is at 10:30 a.m. in East Side Park, with the fun run to follow.
A movie, “A Christmas Story,” will be offered at noon at the Omak Theater. Admission is a can of food for the food bank.
Santa visits will be from 2-4 p.m. in the old Lampe Jewelers building on Main Street next to Magoo’s Restaurant. Photos will be available.
The Twilight Christmas Parade, set for 4:30 p.m., goes from Second Avenue and Main Street north to Apple Avenue, then west to Ash Street and back to Second Avenue.
Bonfires, caroling and fireworks are planned after the parade, at about 5:30 p.m., on Main Street between Central and Apple avenues.
Marshmallow and chestnut roasting are planned, along with carolers and more.
Santa visits resume from 6-7 p.m.
Winthrop plans Christmas celebration
WINTHROP — Christmas at the End of the Road, with the theme “An Old-Fashioned Cowboy Christmas,” is planned Nov. 26-27 in downtown Winthrop.
The event includes downtown lighting, a fireworks extravaganza, ice skating with Santa, a fun run and more.
Scheduled activities include:
Friday, Nov. 26 — Visitor center and local shops open, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; skate with Santa at the Winthrop Rink, 208 White Ave., 6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27 — Shops, visitor center and ice rink open, all day; Santa arrives in horse-drawn carriage, 12:30 p.m.; social distance photos (bring your own camera) with Santa, 1-4 p.m., Sheri’s Sweet Shoppe, 207 Riverside Ave.; free hot chocolate and cider, 2-4 p.m., in front of town hall, 206 Riverside Ave.; town lighting, 5 p.m., Riverside Avenue; fireworks extravaganza, 6 p.m., viewable from downtown and surrounding area (also live stream on Winthrop Chamber of Commerce Facebook page).
Operation Christmas Child boxes due
OKANOGAN — Shoe boxes of toys and art supplies for children in need are being sought for Operation Christmas Child.
Drop-off points locally are Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2262 Burton Ave., Okanogan, and St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 403 Burgar St., Twisp. Boxes are due by 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
Okanogan drop-off hours are 4-6 p.m. today, Nov. 17; 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 18; 4-6 p.m. Nov. 19; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 20; 1-3 p.m. Nov. 21, and 9-11 a.m. Nov. 22.
Twisp drop-off hours are noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 17, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 21, and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 22.
More information is available at www.samaritanspurse.org.
Winterfest set for Dec. 3-4
TONASKET — Winterfest celebrations return to Tonasket Dec. 3-4 in-and-around town.
Friday activities include bazaars at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Community Cultural Center and OK Chevrolet.
Saturday brings more bazaars, a commercial and residential decorating contest and more.
Santa Claus will be at the Tonasket Visitor Business and Resource Center for photos with children.
A parade begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 along Whitcomb Avenue, followed by the city tree lighting.
For more information, contact city hall at 509-486-2132.
Oroville tree lighting set for Nov. 27
OROVILLE — The Oroville Chamber of Commerce will host a tree lighting ceremony, photos with Santa Claus and more Saturday, Nov. 27.
“Spend the day shopping all of our amazing local shops and seeing friends,” the chamber said. “Then, stop by for photos with Santa from 2-4p.m. and finally Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. with caroling led by United Methodist Church and accompanied by the handbell choir.”
Organizers said Boy Scouts will offer hot dogs and hot cocoa for purchase.
Bazaar, Indian taco feed are Dec. 4
COULEE DAM — The 48th annual holiday bazaar and Indian taco feed will be Saturday, Dec. 4.
The bazaar runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lake Roosevelt Elementary School cafeteria and the meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the junior-senior high school cafeteria.
The event is a fundraiser for the Lake Roosevelt class of 2024.
Vendors may contact Christi Portch at 509-633-0730 or 509-631-4674 for space.
Farm Lights Festival is Dec. 1 in Okanogan
OKANOGAN — The annual Farm Lights Festival is planned Wednesday, Dec. 1, in downtown Okanogan.
Activities include a visit from Santa, Christmas carols and other live music, tree lighting, the lighted tractor parade, free hot dogs and more.
Activities start at 5:30 p.m. on Second Avenue.
