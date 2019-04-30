RIVERSIDE — Dozens of runners and their pets turned out Sunday, April 28 for the annual Hoofin’ and Woofin’ fun run.
Top female finishers in the one mile run included Kacey Rush, Katelyn Burke, Jessica Rush, Heather Brownlee, Chris Lorz, Patti Grunst and Debbie Geggerson. Top male finisheres included Even Divis, Eisa Christensen (overall winner), Mike Azzano and Caleb Christensen.
In the 5K category, finishers include Paisley Chaney, Layla Ramirez, Haley Colbert, Heather Cochrane, Steffi Fuchs, Donna Fouts, Colin Chaney, Jose Lechuga, Thad Brady, Todd Ellis (overall winner) and Greg Johnston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.