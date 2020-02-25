REPUBLIC — Ferry County Public Hospital District (Ferry County Health) has entered into an agreement to purchase a longtime, historic business – Republic Drug Store.
At a special meeting Feb 11, the board of commissioners unanimously agreed to enter into the agreement with pharmacy owners Rob and Patty Slagle.
“The gravity of this is huge,” Ferry County Health CEO Aaron Edwards said. “We wanted to make sure, as much as possible, it stayed as close as it is today. It’s an important centerpiece to our community.”
Edwards said the district has been discussing the idea with the Slagle family for “close to a year.”
“We would hate to see us have no pharmacy up here, or a chain buy it,” Edwards said. “They had several options, one of which was to try to find another independent pharmacist. It’s really important to them that this remains here.”
The main street business has been a staple in the community since the Slagle family opened it in 1904.
“When North Half (of the Colville Indian Reservation) opened up, the original Republic Drug Store was formed in 1898,” Rob Slagle said. “It was a wood business at the time with a mercantile tent.”
Slagle’s grandfather, who was from North Carolina before moving to Texas, came to Washington state to liquidate a couple of struggling pharmacies when he took the helm of the Republic store in 1904.
“When he entered Republic, he had a pistol on his hip,” Slagle said. “He stayed two weeks with a pistol on his hip. He said everyone was so nice he took it off and never wore it again. He wore it all the time in Texas.
“There was a lot of thought,” Slagle said, noting he and Patty are ready to retire. “We did go out to some independents and try to get them in, and for one reason or another, it didn’t work out.
“It made sense to try to transition this to the hospital. They were interested,” he said.
Patty Slagle agreed.
“We were the third generation to manage and own the store,” she said. “Just to keep that legacy going, it was important to keep the pharmacy here in town. Rather than the option to close the doors, this works for the hospital to still have pharmacy services.”
Both the hospital district and the Slagle agree the transition will be gradual.
“We’re going to begin the slow transition of ownership,” Edwards said.
“This is going to be a very slow process,” Rob Slagle said. “It’s not going to be one and done.
“It’s been a good run. We’re not going away. We intend to stay in Ferry County,” he said. “We just love the people up here in the Republic/Curlew area.
“I’m really going to miss my patients and friends that come in every day,” Slagle said. “I hope we’ve made a difference.”
