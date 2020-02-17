OMAK – Humans and animals benefited this year from donations of food by Mid-Valley Hospital and Mid-Valley Clinc employees.
The Hospital Employee Activity Recognition Team, also known as HEART, donated to the Omak Food Bank, N.O. Paws Left Behind Dog Rescue, Oroville, and Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter, Okanogan. More than 1,300 pounds of food was donated.
HEART is an employee based and funded program funded through payroll deductions,” said Sara Ayers, hospital staffing specialist and education coordinator. “It’s all voluntary.”
It’s also supported through activities such as raffles, staff barbecues, community activities at a discounted price, apparel orders and so on.
“Every year, we do a food drive and pet food drive around the holidays to support our local food bank and animal shelters/rescues,” said Ayers.
The drive ran from Dec. 16, 2019, to Jan. 31. Employees got one ticket per pound of food donated, with the tickets entered in a drawing for prizes. HEART matched the donations.
“This is our biggest event of the year for HEART and our staff is so generous,” said Ayers. “We are proud of what we accomplish every time we do this and what we can do to support our local organizations that help our communities. Mid-alley Hospital has phenomenal employees who care about our awesome community and want to show how invested we are to making it an even better place.”
Other activities for the group include sending gift cards to support staff who have had life events such as a baby, surgery, wedding, death of family member or long-term illness, and also monthly drawings for gift cards from local businesses.
