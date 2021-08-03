Other online and live programs also planned
WENATCHEE - In-person story times are coming back to several NCW Libraries branches.
“Story times are some of the most popular and well-attended programs in our libraries, and we’ve missed doing them as much as you’ve missed bringing your children to them,” said a library system announcement. “We are happy to announce that some of our libraries are once again offering in-person story times with some modifications to keep staff and patrons safe during the pandemic.”
Story times in August:
-Cashmere - Yoga story time, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 11 and Aug. 25 at Riverside Park. Youngsters should bring a mat or towel.
-Coulee City - Ranger story time, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at Dry Falls Visitors Center on Highway 155 south of town.
-Entiat – 11 a.m. Wednesdays in the shaded backyard of the library.
-Grand Coulee – 10 a.m. Saturdays in the shaded backyard of the library. Songs, dance, stories and other activities are planned.
-Pateros – 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Riverview Pavilion in front of the library.
-Republic – 11:30 a.m. Fridays at the farmers market in the city park.
August is the last month of the summer reading program and there’s still plenty of time to participate and get in the running for prizes, say library officials. Gift cards and other prizes, including books and Kindle readers, will be given away.
The program is online. Information is at ncwlibraries.org/slp.
Other upcoming programs:
-A free, virtual program with New York Times best-selling author Brit Bennett will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 17.
Registration information is on the library system’s website.
-NCW Libraries’ STEM team will host a live outdoor STEM program at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Curlew Public Library. The event will be streamed live on Zoom. Registration information is at the library system website.
-Dry Falls Interpretive Center Ranger David McWalter will lead two live and virtual events Aug. 7. Both will be live at the park’s interpretive center or can be viewed live on Zoom. At 10:30 a.m., he will read nature-themed children’s books during the ranger story time. At 5 p.m. he will give an all-ages ranger talk about being a cautious and prepared hiker in the area’s desert landscapes.
More information is on the NCW Libraries website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.