OMAK – A series positive Indian parenting classes begins tonight, May 1, at the Eagles Nest Community Center near first HUD north of town.
The eight-week series runs from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Food will be provided and child care is available. Temporary assistance for needy families program incentives will be offered.
Information from the tribal Omak youth development program and Washington State University Extension for the Colville Reservation office said participants will explore traditional native parenting practices and how to apply those values to modern parenting, development of positive and satisfying attitudes, values and skills, and promotion of growth and well being of the native child through culturally inspired, positive parenting.
The training is for parents, grandparents, caregivers, educators, coaches or anyone interested.
Registration information is available from Naomie Peasley at Native Connections, 509-422-7458 or naomie.peasley.bhp@colvilletribes.com.
