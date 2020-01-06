OKANOGAN – Inmates at the Okanogan County Jail received gifts for Christmas Eve, including cards they could mail out a week ahead of the holiday.
Jail Chaplain Dave Schindler provided the items, which also included candy and other small items that were allowed in the cells, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Schindler heads up efforts to receive donations for the inmate welfare program, and donates his time to obtain and deliver the gifts.
“Chaplain Schindler’s efforts to supply inmates with items they would not receive without him are always appreciated,” said Hawley.
