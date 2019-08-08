OMAK – An international field of competitors will be in town this weekend for the 86th Omak Stampede rodeo Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 8-11.
Athletes registered include those from New Zealand, Australia and Canada.
Every state west of the Mississippi (including Mississippi and Louisiana, 24 states in all) along with Hawaii, Tennessee and North Carolina, will be represented.
Rodeos start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday in the Omak Stampede Arena, 421 Stampede Drive E.
The Sunday performance is an hour earlier than the traditional starting time so people can get out of the mid-day heat earlier, say Stampede officials.
Friday night is Tough Enough to Wear Pink night and Sunday is Patriot Day.
Slack for timed events – which appears to be only barrel racing this year - will be at 9 a.m. Friday. Admission is free.
The first three rodeos open with a wild horse race with nine three-member teams vying to be the average winner - there are payouts for each go-round, too - and receive the grand prize payout.
Teams this year, as of July 17, include Estrada, Louie Gunnier, Jay Bartlett, Bad Cats, Kyle Miller, Cattleman’s Cut, Dave Shaw Jr., Badger Hat and BGB.
Big names heading this way include Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association No. 3-ranked team ropers Riley Minor and Brady Minor from Ellensburg, No. 1 in the world barrel racer Nellie Miller of Cottonwood, Calif, and PRCA No. 5 bull rider Parker Breding of Edgar, Mont.
Also back is Cort Scheer of Elsmere, Neb, who was last year’s all-around cowboy, aided by a big payday when he won saddle bronc riding with a score of 85.5.
Last year’s total payout was $99,420.
JJ Harrison, who lives in Walla Walla and is an Okanogan High School graduate, will be the barrelman and clown. Harrison finds humor everywhere, which makes him unique.
Last year, after the crowd sang along with the national anthem, Harrison had them sing the lyrics to the television advertisement for farmersonly.com.
When a cowboy broke the barrier in roping, Harrison said, “Not everyone gets a ribbon.”
Bullfighters are Erick Schwindt of Prineville, Ore., and Logan Blasdell of Prineville, Ore.
Stock contractors are Big Bend Rodeo and Flying 5 Rodeo.
Steve Kenyon returns as the announcer. His many years with Stampede allow him to pronounce area competitors and towns’ names correctly.
Flankmen were Hans Hennings and Chad Hutsell
Pickup men were Blake West and Ricky Shannon.
The overall World-Famous Suicide Race winner will be crowned Sunday in the paddock area. (See separate story on the race).
Rodeo events include tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, bareback and saddle bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing and, added this year, breakaway roping.
By performance, some of the top competitors (as of July 30) are:
Thursday, Aug. 8
Some of the top Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Columbia River Circuit (CRC) riders are entered in bull riding and saddle bronc riding.
In bulls, four of the top five in the CRC are entered led by CRC No. 1 Roscoe Jarboe of New Plymouth, Idaho, who also is No. 22 in PRCA.
Right behind are Jordan Wacey Spears of Redding, Calif, who is CRC No. 2 and PRCA No. 26; Chase Dougherty of Canby, Ore., CRC No. 3 and PRCA No. 17; and Levi Gray of Dairy, Ore., CRC No. 5.
Others include Richard Vaughan of Dorris, Calif., CRC No. 25.
Saddle bronc riding includes Samuel Kelts of Millarville, Alberta, CRC No. 6; Jake Clark of Crane, Ore., CRC No. 16; Ryan Verling of Stanfield, Ore., CRC No. 17; Call Marr of Twin Butte, Alberta, CRC No. 18; Calvin Shaffer of Elgin, Okla., CRC No. 23, and Cameron Messier of Herald, Calif., PRCA No. 50.
In barrel racing from Omak are Sabrina Lay and Kaelyn Marchand.
Friday, Aug. 9
The PRCA No. 3 team ropers Riley Minor (header) and Brady Minor (heeler) from Ellensburg will compete.
Last year’s Stampede all-around cowboy, Cort Scheer of Elsmere, Neb., returns in saddle bronc riding. He’s currently No. 23 in PRCA.
His top competition will include Jake Finlay of Goondiwindi in Queensland, Australia. Finlay is ranked No. 17 in PRCA, just outside the top 15 that qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in December.
Others include Chet Johnson of Douglas, Wyoming, PRCA No. 39; Ben T. Anderson of Eckville, Alberta, PRCA No. 42; Logan Hay of Wildwood, Alberta, PRCA No. 47; and Wade Kane of Ellensburg at No. 21 in CRC.
Top bull riders include Caleb McMillan of Soap Lake, CRC No. 6; Paul William Coppini of Kuna, Idaho, CRC No. 18 and Jed Jones of Garden Valley, Idaho, CRC No. 27.
In bareback are Clint Laye of Cadogan, Alberta, who is PRCA No. 11 with winnings of $62,420.52.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Traditionally the largest audience is Saturday, with several Omak competitors entered in the bulls starting with Wyatt Covington, who is No. 5 in Indian National Finals Rodeo standings, CRC No. 7 and the 2015 high school national champion.
Also entered are Fran Orozco-Marchand and Austin Covington.
Other top riders include Eli Vastbinder of Union Grove, N.C., PRCA No. 20; Jordan Hansen of Ponoka, Alberta, PRCA No. 27; Riker Carter of Stone, Idaho, PRCA No. 38; and Tim Bingham of Honeyville, Utah, PRCA No. 44.
Top bareback riders include Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., PRCA No. 15; Pascal Isabella, Okotoks, Alberta, PRCA No. 19; Sur Lacasse, Calgary, Alberta, PRCA No. 41; and Kevin Lusk, Ellensburg, CRC No. 3.
Leading the way in saddle bronc are Shane Proctor of Grand Coulee, who is CRC No. 11, and Fran Orozco-Marchand of Omak.
Others include Johnny Espeland, Tygh Valley, Ore., CRC No. 1, PRCA No. 40; Joe Harper, Paradise Valley, Nev., PRCA 31, CRC 9; Sam Harper, Paradise Valley, Nev., PRCA 46, CRC No. 15; Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, Mont., PRCA 22; Tate Owens, Dublin, Texas, CRC No. 8.
Sunday, Aug. 11
The Sunday rodeo, which starts at 1 p.m., includes a huge bareback field that includes Steven Peebles of Redmond, Ore., who is CRC No. 1 and PRCA No. 17; Austin Foss of Terrebonne, Ore., who is CRC No. 2 and PRCA No. 8; Taylor Broussar, Estherwood, La., PRCA No. 12; Logan Patterson of Kim, Colo., PRCA No. 16; Jamie Howelett, Rapid City, S.D., PRCA 20; and Grand Denny, Minden, Nev., PRCA No. 39.
Amy Sullivan of Okanogan is entered in barrels.
The bulls include Parker Breding of Edgar, Mont., who is No. 5 in PRCA.
Others include Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah, PRCA No. 11; Lon Danley, Tularosa, NM, PRCA 19; Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas, PRCA No. 21; Aaron Williams, Pismo, Beach, Cal., PRCA No. 23; Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, PRCA No. 33, CRC No. 12; Thor Hoefer, Priest River, Idaho, CRC No. 13.
Saddle broncs top entries include Alan Gobert who is No. 1 in the Indian National Finals Rodeo standings.
Others include Jesse Wright of Milford, Utah, PRCA No. 8 and CoBurn Bradshaw of Beaver, Utah, PRCA No. 37.
